Some 16 people have been arrested by the police in Harare after being caught red-handed at a sex party in the residential suburb of Kuwadzana.

The lewd party was widely circulated on social media and police pounced on the unlucky participants at midnight, confiscating a plastic bag of condoms and USD$85 in cash.

Police said they swooped on the swingers after a tipoff.

The sex participants, who were nabbed by the police, have been arraigned at the Harare Magistrates Court where they are being charged with disorderly conduct.

The owner of the house, one 35-year-old Reyn Mabva, is being charged with turning his house into a brothel while the organiser of the party, one Moleen ‘Empress Molly’ Mashingaidze is facing the same charge of disorderly conduct as the other participants.

“Bring only $20 to f**k all the ladies, Ecocash 200 RTGS to join the update group and ensure your commitment, 200 Rtgs will be used to buy co**oms and toiletries. Zondo and cold beer available at store price, Come and let’s have fun,” screamed the poster that circulated mostly on Whatsapp groups.

Reached for a comment, Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrests, adding that the house owner, Reyn Mabva, will be charged for turning his house into a brothel while the party organiser, Moleen Mashingaidze will be charged for disorderly conduct.