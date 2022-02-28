#FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has lashed out at the ongoing legal processes against him, describing it as a sham that a “kangaroo court” is supervising.

“This is a kangaroo process. The bench has not covered itself in glory. I am not going to glorify a sham,” he told the Magistrate, Eleanor Barnes Botwe.

The Ashaiman District Court on Monday ordered the removal of the #FixTheCountry Movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor from its premises.

This was after the youth activist had engaged in heated exchanges with Magistrate Botwe.

His lawyers, led by Justice Srem Sai, had inquired about the court’s authority to deal with matters that affect the liberty of Mr Barker-Vormawor.

“Whether this court has the jurisdiction to determine the personal liberty for there is no point in bringing the prisoner to a court for his liberty to be decided when that court has no capacity or jurisdiction to determine this,” Justice Sai said.

State Prosecutor ASP Sylvestre Asare responded that the case was at the right forum since the charge of treason felony levelled against him is an indictable offence.

He argued that the trial of such cases must commence at the District court.

The magistrate then reminded Mr Barker-Vormawor’s legal team that she had earlier ruled that she had the mandate to remand the accused persons and that if they wanted to request bail, the appropriate forum is the High Court.

At this point, the youth activist standing less than 50 meters away from the magistrate said, “We have not asked for bail”.

The Magistrate urged him to remain silent, and two officers moved closer to urge the accused persons to remain calm.

This did not get the accused to remain silent as he continued:

“We have not asked for bail. This is a kangaroo process. The bench has not covered itself in glory. I am not going to Glorify a sham.”

The magistrate urged the lawyers to restrain the accused person, but the youth leader said: “This process is a sham.”

The Magistrate then ordered his removal from the court. He was swiftly whisked away into a police van stationed outside the court.

The court ruled that it had jurisdiction to handle the current processes filed by prosecutors.

It urged the prosecutors to speed up investigations and remanded him into police custody yet again.

The hearing of the case continues on March 15.