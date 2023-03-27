The police have announced a security-induced traffic management arrangement in Accra and Cape Coast for the official visit to Ghana by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The general public is asked to take note of traffic arrangements in Accra and Cape Coast from March 26 to 29.

The police have asked motorists to cooperate with them and advised them to use alternative routes wherever possible, to ensure effective traffic management as the country demonstrates its convivial hospitality in line with tradition and culture towards guests.

“We would also like to indicate that Police officers would be detailed along the roads mentioned and at other vantage points to assist the public during the entire period.

“We apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused by these arrangements,” the police said.

Below is the arrangement:

A. Sunday, 26th March 2023, Traffic Arrangements within Accra

Between the hours of midday and 4:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks along the Liberation Road from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) traffic intersection, through Opeibia, up to the National Theatre.

B. Monday 27th March 2023, Traffic Arrangements within Accra

Between the hours of 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the AU Roundabout to the Jubilee House, and from the Jubilee House to the Emmanuel Eye Clinic area at Shiashie.

There will also be intermittent roadblocks from the Ako Adjei Interchange through to the Labone Secondary School area and along the John Evans Atta Mills High Street and on to the Bukom Boxing Arena.

C. Tuesday, 28th March 2023, Traffic Arrangements Within Accra and Cape Coast

In Accra between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the Ministries Traffic Intersection up to Castle Traffic Light at the Black Star Square.

In Cape Coast between midday to 6:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium, through Bakano Road and Aminstimadzi Road to Omanhene’s Palace and from the Omanhene’s Place through Beach Road, up to the Cape Coast Castle.

D. Wednesday, 29th March 2023, Traffic Arrangments Within Accra

Between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre through the Jubilee House along the Liberation Road, up to the Pawpaw Street area in East Legon.