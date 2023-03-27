“And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” That is the focus of the House of Miracle Ministries as the church urges members to give their offerings as alms for the next one week.

The gesture, according to the General Overseer of the church, Prophet Sampson Amoateng, is in fulfillment of scripture, and a sign of love to humanity and the church.

He blessed over 500 members and some persons with disabilities at Madina with foodstuff including bags of rice, cooking oil, yams, and some amount of money on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

“When the scriptures say ‘for God so loved the world that He gave…it tells us that giving is a sign of love. So we need to give not because we have, but to show our love and care for humanity,” Prophet Amoateng stated.

He added that “when you die today, Christ won’t know you by your name. He will know you by the love you show to people. Same way, people will not know you by the Bishop, or Hourable, title you carried. They will know you by the impact you made in their lives. Knowing this, I want to imitate Christ in the lives of these people. I want to also activate the receiving power of the people because they are also entitled to reap from the time, resources, and efforts they dedicate to the church.”

“This week, no offering. Take the offering you will bring to the street or the neighbourhood and bless someone with it. For those who may bring the offering, we will put them together to bless other people because, these people we see on the streets are also humans like us. These people physically challenged are also part of us. So, we cannot condemn. We need to make them feel belonged. That is why I have decided to do this, and it will continue for the rest of my life,” he stressed.

Prophet Sampson Amoateng has also admonished the church and leadership to do this to help transform society and change the image of the church in the eyes of the church.

According to him, “when somebody is beside you, you have to respect them, you have to protect those behind you, and if somebody hates you, love them. These are the three principles (respect, protection, and love) we need to live by because the people also need us, in their times of need. If we can do these things, we will be able to change the narrative about the church and the perception that the church or pastors are only there to take from the people.”

Message in time of crisis

Prophet Sampson Amoateng has encouraged citizens to remain resolute, keep hope alive and take the next move of success in the face of the raving economic challenges.

“The economy is hard, and life is difficult. But I want you to know that success is not final, and failure is not fatal. God has a plan for you. Just be courageous and take the next step in faith. Be you, and do you. Do not give up for there is no night too dark that day cannot break. Above all, know that you are too needed to be wasted.”

The House of Miracle Ministries’ Gift Sunday will continue for the next few weeks, impacting the lives of hundreds of worshippers and vulnerable people in society.