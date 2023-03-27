The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has expressed her intent to reinforce her country’s partnership with Ghana and other countries on the continent.

She made this comment when she arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra to begin her Africa tour.

According to her, the aim is to hold discussions that will foster opportunities in various sectors of the continent.

While delivering her first address, Kamala Harris highlighted the important role Africa plays in global development issues.

“In particular on this trip, I intend to do work that is focused on increasing investments here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity, specifically, in the areas of economic empowerment of women and girls.

“Empowerment of youth entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, and to support the work that must be done to increase food security, including adaptation to the effects of the climate crisis,” she said on Sunday.

Madam Harris said she was looking forward to meeting the various heads of state to “build on the previous meetings I have had with each of them to strengthen democracy and good governance, promote peace and security, build on long-term economic growth and strengthen our business ties.

“I also look forward during this visit to meet with entrepreneurs and artists and students and farmers to witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and creativity that is occurring on this continent and inspiring the world,” she noted.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, touched down in Accra on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

She was in the company of her husband Douglas Emhoff and other top officials in the US government.

Madam Harris was met by Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Kotoka International Airport amid traditional drumming and cheers from some school pupils.

From Accra, her next stop will be Tanzania and Zambia.