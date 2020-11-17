Celebrated media personality, Kafui Dey, has taken to social media to show off his adorable wife.

Mr Dey shared photos of his wife, identified as Dzifa Kuwornu, as they mark their 17th marriage anniversary.

The photos spotted husband and wife in loved-up moments posing for the camera and beaming with smiles.

Posting the photos, he captioned it: “We are 17 today. We are thankful to God” backed by love emojis.

ALSO READ:

Mr Dey’s post has since welcomed congratulatory messages from fans and followers.

Watch the photos below: