Dancehall musician turned nurse, Kaakie, has flaunted her husband on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

Kaakie solemnized her relationship with her High School lover popularly known as Kweku Spider in a traditional ceremony on January 2 followed by a white wedding.

The orange and peach flowery-themed wedding took place in Manet Ville at Accra and was attended by many celebrities.

Two years down the line and Kaakie, real name Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey has reminisced her big day.

She posted scenes from the event as she reaffirmed her vow to her husband.

“I’ll be your Homegirl and you’ll be my Baby. Happy Tradversary Shugar,” she posted.

Video below: