Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond has taken a poignant step by constructing a 4-bedroom teachers’ quarters.

This is in memory of two community members who died during a communal labour to renovate a dilapidated teachers’ quarters.

Following the collapse of the building, the Adansi Asokwa MP mobilised necessary resources to construct the new and safe dwelling for teachers in Asirifikrom.

Speaking at the the commissioning of the newly built quarters, K.T Hammond reflected on that tragic incident, stating that it is disheartening people have to lose their lives for the betterment of others.

Also present at the commissioning was the Odikro of Asirifikrom, Nana Japheth Scorbah, who expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the two individuals who lost their lives during the communal labour.

He emphasized the significance of their sacrifice in pursuing a safe and habitable dwelling for the community’s educators.

Nana Japheth Scorbah commended the swift response of MP, K.T. Hammond, acknowledging the considerable effort and resources devoted to providing the community with this new infrastructure.

He praised the government for constructing their roads providing communication network, new JHS block, portable water and other developmental works.