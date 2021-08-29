Newly-promoted Empoli inflicted a shock defeat on Juventus in Turin with the ‘Old Lady’ making a miserable start to life without Cristiano Ronaldo.

All eyes were on Max Allegri’s side after a manic few days in which they lost their star striker, but it was in defence where they were found wanting when Leonardo Mancuso gave Empoli the lead in the 21st-minute, an advantage they would hold onto.

It was no less than Empoli deserved as not only did they work harder than their opponents but also passed the ball better and were much more organised.

Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa all started for Juventus, but only the latter of the three had an impact in the first half, drawing two fine saves from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Alvaro Morata replaced McKennie at the break as Allegri desperately looked for a spark in attack, but Juventus only regressed after the restart, and without the prowess of Ronaldo, never came close to drawing level. In injury-time, substitute Manuel Locatelli had their best chance but failed to steer his shot on the shot on target.

The defeat means Juventus are still without a win this season having drawn their opening game 2-2 with Udinese.