Ghana’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths have passed one thousand, with active cases in all 16 regions.

Data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) COVID-19 update page shows that 1,001 have so far succumbed to the Coronavirus. Some 147 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the country between August 1 and 23, 2021.

According to the page, 149 persons, who contracted the disease, are in severe conditions and 62 persons in critical conditions.

Presently, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country since the outbreak in March 2020 stands at 117,040, with the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, the hardest-hit regions, recording 62,745 and 19,865 cases respectively.

The Western region has also recorded 6,705 cases, the total number of active cases as of last Monday was 6,905.

Dr Dacosta Begaye, Leader of Risk Communication for COVID-19 Response, Ghana Health Service (GHS), told the Ghana News Agency that deaths were rising because people were reporting to the health facilities late.

He called on the public to help curb the infection spread by wearing their nose mask, observing social distancing and wash their hands regularly with soap under running water.

He said the delta variant was fast spreading in local communities, hence enhanced adherence to the protocols together with the vaccination would ensure that all persons were safe.

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without special treatment, however, some could become seriously ill and require medical attention.

Older persons, and people with underlining health conditions like cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are at high risk of contracting the virus.

Experts say the best way to prevent and slow down transmission and infection is to be well informed about the causes of the disease and how the virus spreads, protect yourself and others from the infection by wearing a nose mask, wash hands frequently with soap under running water and by using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.