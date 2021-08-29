A 45-year-old school teacher, Nelson Akinsowon, who has allegedly been having carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter since she was 10 years old, has been arrested by men of the Ondo state police command.

The suspect was arrested and detained by the police in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area after his daughter reported to family members that he routinely had sex with her.

The teenager explained that her biological father started sleeping with her and molested her for seven years since her mother packed out of her father’s house due to irreconcilable differences.

According to the victim:

“My father is a secondary school teacher. He has been sleeping with me since 2014 when I was 10 years old till July, last month. My mother is no longer staying with us because of her health issues and my father married another wife. My father’s wife preaches to me about keeping myself from men until I am married, not knowing that my father has been sleeping with me.

“I could no longer bear it and there was nobody I could tell this to because he always threatened to kill me if I exposed his action. This made me run away from the house till I was invited by the police to come to the station.”

In his defense, the accused father alleged that the victim’s mother made her lay the false allegation on him.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, said an investigation into the matter has commenced.