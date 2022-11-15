Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu, has expressed his frustration after missing out on this year’s World Cup with Otto Addo opting not to take the 26-year-old due to injury.

Baba appeared to have picked a knock in Mallorca’s hard earned 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, November 9.

The Ghanaian, who has been a starter for the West African side, was omitted due to an injury which would have sidelined him for a few days.

Following the announcement of the squad, the midfielder shared series of cryptic messages that left fans confused.

“At least we tried. Alhamduliah regardless,” he tweeted, before adding: “Seven days, just seven days.”

"At least we tried. Alhamduliah regardless," he tweeted, before adding: "Seven days, just seven days."

Beside Iddrisu, goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori were also left out of the squad due to injuries.

Addo announced his list for the World Cup on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.

