A defeated Chairman hopeful in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional election, Godfred Wumbei, has tagged himself as a political orphan.

Mr Wumbei claims there is a deliberate attempt by some unscrupulous people in the region to sabotage his political career.

However, they seem to be succeeding as he has no fighter.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Wumbei indicated late former President Jerry Rawlings was one person who always had his back.

“I have nobody and I need someone to adopt me so I can work tirelessly and die for the person,” he said.

This comes after suffering a defeat in the election held on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

It was Mr Wumbei’s second close time to victory but lost to one Ali Adolf John with less than 20 votes.

The winner was the acting Chairman following the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila in August 2022.

He obtained 247 votes to beat his close contender, Wumbei Godfred who secured 236 votes. Alhaji Umar Faruk got nine votes, while Hassan Rufai Ahmed Velim had 93.

But Mr Wumbei says he will not accept the results amidst claims he was robbed in daylight.

Play the audio above: