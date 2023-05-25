The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has asked the government to immediately intervene in the strike declared by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana.

Regional Chair, Kwame Owusu Sekyere, says the strike will delay court proceedings and will leave court users stranded if the government fails to intervene.

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana declared an indefinite strike after the expiry of an ultimatum issued to the government to address demands for the approval of salary increase.

The strike has left court users stranded at various court complexes in the Ashanti Region including the Kumasi High Court and the Appeal Court.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Bar Association, Kwame Owusu Sekyere, says the government must find an immediate solution to ensure the judicial service staff return to work.

He says the absence of JUSAG will negatively affect every court activity.

Some court users who are left stranded want JUSAG to rescind their decision.

Chairman of the Ashanti Regional JUSAG, Osei Kwabena Ntansah, however, says the industrial action will continue if the government fails to heed to their demands.

