Government has declared Monday, July 11 as a public holiday. This is because July 9, which is a Saturday, marks the day for the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Days Act (601), has, thus, declared Monday as holiday.

Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, in a statement, urged the general public to observe the day throughout the country.

Eid al-Adha, often referred to as Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two important religious holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The festival is usually opened with special prayers before the slaughtering of goat, sheep or cow, among others.

