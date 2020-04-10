Actress and philanthropist, Juliet Ibrahim, believes the coronavirus pandemic has not just threatened the physical health of millions but also wreaked havoc on the emotional and mental well-being of people around the world.

She said feelings of anxiety, helplessness and grief are rising as people face an increasingly uncertain future, especially when most countries are in lockdown.

The stunning actress made this known when she posted a video on her Youtube channel.

Whilst spending time praying for the sins of the world & reflecting on all that’s going on.Let’s remember our Mental well-being! Many don’t understand the cause of sudden irritation,Outbursts &other negative anxiety that comes with #lockdown

Watch below:https://t.co/dhlkCI8zvL — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) April 10, 2020

“I have decided to talk about depression, anxiety and stress during the coronavirus and lockdown period because of what most people are feeling and experiencing because they have no chance to get out of their homes.

“We need to limit the intake of all these information that are out there by people, because if we take in too much, it takes a toll on you as a person which becomes a negative anxiety which could lead to stress or depression,” she said.

She, however, shared a few pointers that could help in surviving the spiraling negative thoughts about this uncertain time:

*Avoid or limit social media intake unless it’s positive news.

*To have a sense of purpose during this covid-19 period.

*Pay attention to family and friends around us.

*Read your Bible and embracing positive energy.