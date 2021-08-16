Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has shared palatial vacation photos from her trip to Dubai city in the United Arab Emirates.
The multiple award-winning movie star has wowed social media with the frames as she flexes her opulent lifestyle at a spa in the Arab city.
On her Instagram page with a whopping 6.7 million followers, she appeared in a white bathroom towel, showing off her face without her usual makeup.
Captioning the photos, the actress wrote: ”I make sure I pamper myself every month to a good spa treatment wherever I find myself in the world …,” she said.
She flexed her confidence and beauty in the new photos delivered across her social media platforms.
Fans and followers of the award-winning film star have shared their views under the post.
