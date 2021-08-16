Actress Yvonne Nelson has got Ghanaians talking with a new video showing her chest to the world.
She wore an attire that has a low cut such that her cleavage is showing fully.
She is seen with another man in the video behaving like lovers.
The video has got many reacting to it with some forming their own opinions about the two.
