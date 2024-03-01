The Office of the Judicial Secretary has with immediate effect withdrawn its directive to demand Ghana Cards before releasing court documents to interested parties

Per a circular purportedly issued by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C. A Koranteng, on January 31, 2024, individuals seeking judgments were to present their Ghana Cards as a form of identification for obtaining judgments.

However, in a new letter to Court Registrars dated Thursday, February 29, Justice Cyra Pamela has stated she did not authorise the circular.

“I write with reference to a circular issued in the name of the Judicial Secretary, on 31st January 2024 on the subject of proving one’s identity by producing a Ghana card to obtain Judgements. Kindly note that this circular was not authorized by the Judicial Secretary, consequently, it is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng said.

Meanwhile, the office has promised to issue guidelines on preventing fraudulent activities, urging Court Registrars to adhere to the directive.

“Please expect to receive directives in respect of measures to be taken to curb improper use of court orders by fraudsters. Kindly take note for your immediate compliance.”

