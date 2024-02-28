A private legal practitioner, Kwame Aning Fosu-Gyeabour has sued the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, General Legal Council (GLC) and the Judicial Secretary.

The legal action is in connection with a circular which instructed all courts not to grant Mr Fosu-Gyeabour audience following his 12-months suspension in May 2023.

The circular issued on February 16, 2024, via the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng, who doubles as the GLC Secretary stated that Mr Fosu-Gyeabour’s license has not been renewed.

However, the embattled lawyer in his statement of claim has argued the defendants acted unlawfully in the issuance of the circular.

He is therefore seeking an order to set aside the circular.

He is also seeking “Perpetual injunction restraining the defendants herein, their assigns, agents, officers or any persons authorized by them from preventing plaintiff from having access to the courts to practice his trade as a lawyer without due process or from unlawfully interfering in any manner the plaintiffs practice as a lawyer and operation of his law firm.”

In addition, the lawyer is demanding general damages, cost inclusive of legal fees, and any other reliefs that may be deemed just.

