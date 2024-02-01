It has emerged at the High Court in Accra (Human Rights Division) that Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi who is handling the case involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor(OSP) and Charles Bissue has retired.

Justice Abodakpi had adjourned the case in which the former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining is seeking an enforcement of his fundamental human rights against the OSP for hearing.

Mr Bissue, the plaintiff and his lawyers were to comply with directive to file written submissions and for the other parties to also complied with orders.

Mr Bissue, his lawyers and prosecutors of the OSP were all present in court.

But, when the case was called on Thursday, February 1, 2024, the parties were informed that the sitting judge had retired.

The OSP is investigating him for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences relating to illegal mining.

This is based on an investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the Tiger Eye P.I.

