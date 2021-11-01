The Juaben Traditional Council has dismissed reports that some assembly members were forced to kneel before the Paramount Chief of the area, Nana Otuo Siriboe II.

Reports were rife that the assembly members were made to kneel and apologise for voting against the President’s Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka.

However, a statement, signed by the Council’s Registrar, Kwaku Ankomah Asare, has described the information as “vicious lies and propaganda”.

Urging the public to disregard the report, it added the Omanhene had no mechanism to know how members voted.

The statement explained the chief convened a meeting following appeals by some presiding members to help resolve issues between the MCE nominee and the assembly members which came off on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The meeting, which lasted about three hours, according to the statement, offered the assembly members the opportunity to express whatever misgivings they had towards the nominee.

“When the issues were put before the nominee, he apologised to the members for any shortcomings on his part. His apology was duly accepted by the members. Nana thereafter reconciled the two parties,” the statement read in part.

Read the full statement below: