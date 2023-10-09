The Juaben Traditional Council in the Ashanti region has officially announced the death of Nana Akosua Akyamaa III, the queen mother of Juaben.

She passed away on Sunday, September 10, at age 97.

Nana Akyamaa was installed as queen mother of the Juaben traditional area in January 1995, following the death of her mother, Nana Akosua Akyamaa II in November 1994.

Nana Akyamaa III reigned for 28 years and worked assiduously throughout her reign to reduce teenage pregnancy in the Juaben traditional area.

She also reintroduced the Akan traditional puberty rites, ‘bragro’ in a modest way.

The prevailing peace in the Traditional Council has been attributed to her statesmanship and diplomacy.

Gyasehene of Juaben, Nana Owusu Yetntumi Akyempem, says the queen mother’s service to Asanteman reached a defining moment during the coronation of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The steadfast support she gave the Asantehemaa was acknowledged in a citation captioned “Honour of Recognition by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II” on the anniversary of his enthronement.