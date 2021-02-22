The Rebecca Foundation has moved swiftly to support the sick and frail-looking 40-year-old woman, Georgina Yawa Ankrah, following a JoyNews report on Tuesday.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who was moved with compassion after watching the story, decided to help madam Ankrah through her foundation.

Speaking to JoyNews, a representative from the foundation, Akua Asabea Kropa Maccarthy, said when the First Lady saw the report by Beryl Ernestina Richter “she was so sad to see her [Madam Yawa’s] situation.”

“She said; go and give a helping hand to this woman, and tell her that I love her so much and I am willing to support her.”

“And so we are here today with all these items; bags of rice, mackerel, boxes of cooking oil, tomato paste, a wheelchair because she is cripple, cloth, sanitisers, some nose masks and other beautiful items,” she said.

The items, Madam Maccarthy said, were not the only assistance from the First Lady.

“She also sent an envelope of ¢3,000.00 to be given to Madam Yawa.”

Madam Maccarthy, however, indicated that: “After this donation, we are going to sit with the reporter and also the family to help us get details on her condition.”

On her part, madam Ankrah expressed appreciation to Mrs Akufo-Addo for the kind gesture.

“I thank the First Lady for this kind gesture, it is my prayer that God grants her good health, strength and prosperity to enable her to continue with her good works.”

Meanwhile, a teacher living in the area, who has been supporting Madam Yawa and her daughter, appealed to the public to emulate the kind gesture.

“I am happy today that what I started; taking care of Nyonyo [Madam Yawa’s daughter] today has yielded this result, I am so grateful to God for using me as an instrument to help Nyonyo and her mother,” she said.

“We wish to appeal to all to come to her aid, and also in your little small way, you don’t need to be rich to help,” she noted.