Communications Director of Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has rendered an unqualified apology to Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama.

This was after an Accra High Court ordered the National Investment Bank to release funds to the tune of GHC 310,000.00 from his [Bempah] account to pay for damages for defaming the businessman.

Mr Owusu Bempah is on the verge of losing his plush three-bedroom house due to his inability to raise the GH¢310,000.00 judgment debt.

He has, thus, retracted the said allegations against the businessman and pleaded for forgiveness.

Below is the full statement: