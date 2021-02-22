Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford stole the show as Manchester United move back up to second in the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over struggling Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The visitors made the brighter start but were stunned on the half-hour mark when a piece of individual magic from Rashford saw him finish off a solo run with a low shot that somehow beat Karl Darlow at his near post.

Newcastle responded and six minutes later Allan Saint-Maximin rifled a wonderful half volley into the roof of the net after Harry Maguire’s weak header from a right-wing delivery had fallen perfectly for the Frenchman.

The Magpies were the better side after the interval too, but once again the home team stole in front with a goal out of the blue. Daniel James was left in acres of space and duly punished Steve Bruce’s men with a clinical finish on 57 minutes.

The goal finally sparked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into life and they added a third 15 minutes from time when Fernandes converted from the spot after Rashford was felled.

The result means the Red Devils edge back above Leicester City on goal difference and are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who won at Arsenal.

Newcastle remain 17th and are now just three points above Fulham who currently occupy the final relegation place.

Man United will now look to finish off their Europa League Last 32 tie at home to Real Sociedad on Thursday before a tricky trip to Chelsea on Sunday. Newcastle host Wolves on Saturday.