JoyNews’ Bono East Regional Correspondent attacked by thugs, vehicle vandalized

JoyNews’ Bono East Regional Correspondent Anass Sabit has reportedly been attacked by some thugs at Hausa Line, a suburb of Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The thugs, who allegedly carried out the attack at about 8:30 p.m on Sunday, discharged pepper spray into the eyes of the victim who was seated in a vehicle, and in the process smashed the windscreen of the vehicle as he tried to drive out of the danger zone in an attempt to escape the looming danger.

The angry thugs, suspected to be supporters of one Alhaji Hashiru Alhassan, who was a contender for a vacant Zongo chieftaincy stool, pelted stones and other objects at the vehicle.

Narrating the incident, Anass Sabit, who is still traumatized by the actions of the thugs, revealed that the attackers, who were armed with machetes, switched off the street lights in the area before executing their planned attack.

He noted that “on Sunday, I visited my mother, who lives in the community, and whilst leaving at about 8:40 p.m., I realised the area was plunged into darkness after the streetlights were switched off. “Then I saw some guys with cutlasses coming at me, and before I could say Jack, one of them used pepper spray on me, and that was when I became alarmed.

“I then managed to start the engine of the vehicle and eventually drove out of the danger zone to the District Police Command, where I lodged a formal complaint.”

He noted that “I suspect the attack is a calculated one considering the fact that they switched off the street lights and came from different corners during the attack.”

Anass Sabit further disclosed that though the police had commenced investigations into the matter, none of the suspects was currently in custody.

“I was told some of the suspects reported to the police, and their statements have been taken. However, none of them is in custody and this puts so much fear in me,” he added.

He has, therefore, sent a passionate appeal to the Regional Minister, who doubles as the head of the Regional Security Council, and the Divisional Police Command to intervene swiftly to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full rigors of the law.