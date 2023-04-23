Joy FM to hold ‘Drive Time Family Sip and Paint’ on May 1 

On May 1, 2023, Joy FM will give listeners the opportunity to gather, while away time and make new friends on the holiday.

The event called Drive Time Family Sip and Paint with Lexis Bill will be held in Accra at the Villandro Residence.

Some of the activities will be sip and paint, card games, ludo, monopoly, draft, oware, dancing competition, musical chairs, and bottle flip challenge.

The rest are charades (pick and act), networking and yoyo treasure hunt.

The host of Drive Time on Joy 99.7 FM, Lexis Bill and other presenters of the station will be present to interact with the Drive Time listeners.

Lexis Bill – Drive Time host of Joy FM

The maiden edition of the ‘Drive Time Family Sip and Paint with Lexis Bill’ will start at 2pm.

The rate is Ghc 120. Payment can be made via momo : 0593038842 ( Joy Fantastic 4).

Drive Time on Joy FM airs on weekdays from 3pm to 5:30pm.