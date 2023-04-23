The Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) has arrested 20 people for their alleged involvement in illegal power connections in the Ashanti region.

The suspects, all males, were arrested at Barekese and Buoho in the Atwima Nwabiagya North and Afigya Kwabre South districts.

They are said to have reconnected power after they were disconnected by ECG.

ECG Officials have said the activities of the suspects have cost them GHS87,000.

This comes a few days after ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, warned customers caught engaging in power theft will be forced to pay for what they have stolen and will be prosecuted in addition.

He was speaking concerning the alleged stealing of electricity by managers of the Hillburi Hotel at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

According to officials of the ECG, the hotel has enjoyed electricity illegally for years until ECG engineers uncovered the unauthorised connection during a search on the premises of the hotel in the course of the week.

The perpetrators were arraigned on April 1.