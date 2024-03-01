Four corn mill operators and a sugarcane seller have been summoned by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s Public Health officers.

The sugarcane seller was caught cutting and packaging sugarcane sticks for sale with profuse sweat on her arms in an unhygienic environment.

She was found to be operating without a health certificate and was subsequently taken away by the AMA guards.

Where she was operating is a known sugarcane processing centre which serves as a distribution centre for most of the packaged sugarcane pieces sold in the Kaneshie area.

Concerning the offences of the corn mill operators, the Director of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Public Health, Florence Kuukyi said the offenders were operating in a filthy environment that poses danger to public health. She, however, ordered the closure of their shops.

The situation compelled the health inspectors to educate the people on good environmental practices.

ALSO READ:

See more photos below: