A Kenyan journalist identified as Betty Mutekhele, has been shot dead in her home in Ololua Ngong, Nairobi.

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 7 2021.

This was not long after the journalist who works with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) returned from work.

The deceased was said to be a video editor and TV producer with the state media house.

Social media has since been awash with tributes in her honour and commiseration messages to her family.

The @MediaCouncilK has learnt with sadness, the unfortunate death of Ms. Betty Barasa, a Senior Video Editor with @KBCChannel1. The Council expresses it deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues. #RIPBettyBarasa@CrimeScribesKE pic.twitter.com/k20x5vYqVt — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) April 8, 2021

The Media Council of Kenya in a statement has also condemned the killing.

Read the statement below: