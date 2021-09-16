The chiefs and people of Anum-Asamankese Traditional Area, have enstooled Samuel Osei Agyei as their Asomkahene at a colourful ceremony held at the Anum Ahenfie.

The Amankrado of the area, Baffour Kwame Amponsah III, performed the rites on behalf of the Omanhene, Barima Essah Kwesi Mensah Bediako III.

As part of the installation ceremony, he showered powder on him to officially signify that Samuel Osei Agyei is now a chief.

The new Asomkahene, whose stool name is Nana Kwaku Agyei Kodie I, will serve as the ‘ear’ of the chiefs and people of Anum Asamankese led by Barima Esaah Kwasi Mensah Bediako III.

He will be taken through traditional lessons for three days before his official outdooring and coronation.

This is where he will swear an oath of allegiance to Barima Essah Kwasi Mensah Bediako III on Sunday during the Akwasidae, which is a durbar of the chiefs and people of Anum-Asamankese.

Mr Agyei, who is a journalist by profession is currently the Managing Editor of www.frontpageghana.com and the Organising Secretary of the Parliamentary Press Corps.



The occasion was witnessed by all sub-chiefs of Anum-Asamankese, Queen Mothers, friends and well-wishers, members of the Parliamentary Press Corps, family members, and chiefs of the Asomkahene.