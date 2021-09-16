A two-year-old girl has died after she and her mother slipped off a footbridge into a stream at New Nyamebekyere near Kunka in the Obuasi Municipality yesterday.

Happiness Kwarteng is said to have hit her head on a stone inside the stream and succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Solomon Nyarko, a witness, speaking to Adom News, stated that the child, who was then asleep, was at her mother’s back while she attempted using the footbridge.

After the fall, some residents rushed to their aid and took the baby, after which she was transported to the hospital.

The mother, who complained of back pain, was also rushed to a Mangoase hospital before she was later transferred.

The baby was pronounced dead but her mother has been admitted and is currently receiving treatment.

Some community members expressed anger over the failure of the Municipal assembly to fix the bridge amid threats not to pay property rate any longer.

However, Unit Committee Member for the area, Frank Nsowah, blamed the assembly for not supporting the committee who had mobilised some equipment to construct a new footbridge.