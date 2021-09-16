Songstress Gyakie is the latest graduate in town as she signs out of university in grand style.

Gyakie has waved the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), particularly the School of Business department, goodbye.

After successfully completing her International Business course, the 22-year-old is set to focus fully on her music.

The musician, christened Jackline Acheampong, took memories from her last day in school, as well as taking photos with some of her course mates.

They were pictured in their uniform; a blue shirt and black trousers as she hugs them side by side.

Prior to her KNUST course, Gyakie attended T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi.

More photos below: