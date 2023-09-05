A 29-year-old journalist has been allegedly found dead in police cell at Mankessim Jedu Divisional Police Command in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The journalist, Kwame Egyama, popularly known as Big Money, was an intern disc jocker at Mankessim-based Coastal FM and also a taxi driver in the township.

During one of his usual taxi business, the police allegedly stopped him but he defied the order, and on the next day, he got arrested after a hot chase by the police.

Kwame Egyama then called his car owner to inform him about the development after arriving at the police station.

Mother of the deceased, Abena Manu speaking to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicated that, the car owner agreed to pay any cost the police was demanding to grant Egyama bail.

She claimed after about 15 minutes, the car owner received a call from the police that her son had hanged himself in the cell with a rope.

Even more worrying, Abena said is the decision by the police to take the body of the deceased to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary without informing the family.

The distraught mother said he son was the breadwinner of the family.

Madam Manu has threatened to invoke curses on the police personnel for allegedly killing her son.

Father of the deceased, Moses Ocran demanded an explanation from the police as to how his son got the rope to hang himself while in police custody.

According to Mr. Ocran, the police deposited the remains of his son at the mortuary without engaging with the family.

He said they suspects foul play due to the actions of the police.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family has called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and the government to as a matter of urgency intervene for justice to be served.

