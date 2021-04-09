Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has warmed the hearts of her followers on social media.

There is no doubt that the actress is one of the prettiest screen goddesses in the country at the moment.

The award-winning actress has released two beautiful photos of herself and her fans are drooling over them.

In the photos, she is seen looking gorgeous in a straight black outfit.

From the photos, she wore nice makeup, complementing her beauty with a lovely hairstyle.

She posed for the camera and added a bit of touch to her beauty with a lovely smile.

In captioning the photos, she said: “The Category is Love & Light…….”