1998 FIFA World Cup winner, Marcel Desailly has reiterated that striker Jordan Ayew has the requisite qualities to play for a club like Chelsea.

Jordan is currently Crystal Palace’s top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals.

The 28-year-old is now the highest Ghanaian top goal scorer in the Premier League with 25 goals, a record that was held by Tony Yeboah.

Desailly, who played for Chelsea between 1998 and 2004 and he believes Jordan is ready to play for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

“It’s time for him [to step up],” Desailly. He’s 28-years-old now and he has reached a very high level, as well as being quite consistent in his performances,” Desailly told FootballmadeinGhana.

“We need him to have more hunger. We want him to become a killer. You can see in his face that he is not really a killer, but he is showing great ability, and being at Chelsea can bring him to the level that we all know that he can get to because he is a very good player,” the former France international added.

Jordan’s form has seen him involved in almost 40% of Crystal Palace’s goals this season, as the club sits 10th on the table.