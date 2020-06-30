Phar Rangers boss, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has missed out on being named as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko.

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant was in a strong position of being named as the new CEO of the club following the dissolution of the George Amoako-led management.

Mr Amponsah held a meeting with the Board of Directors of the club in Accra.

In an interview with Opemsuo FM, the Special Assistant to the Chief of staff of Manhyia Palace, Kwame Aboagye Mensah, said the football administrator has not been appointed.

He accused Mr Amponsah of not being a sincere person.

“We have heard the news circulating in the media that the Board of Directors have settled on him; it’s not true and I repeat it’s not true.

“Everyone should take note that Asante Kotoko is a big brand and it can’t work with someone who is not discreet in their dealings”.

“We have plans for the club and announcements are not to be made by the public but His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” he said.