A video online has captured a day in the life of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Ayawaso West Constituency, John Dumelo.

The actor-turned-politician was spotted busily drinking ‘hausa Koko’ ahead of the day’s campaign for the 2020 elections.

With about 95 days left for the December 7 polls, Mr Dumelo seems not to leave any stone unturned.

Mr Dumelo donned a black shirt with NDC inscribed at the breast pocket.

He was spotted sitting on the stairs in front of a shop as he drinks the ‘koko’ with ‘koose’.

Watch the video below: