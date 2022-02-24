Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has reacted to Speaker Alban Bagbin‘s dissatisfaction with his First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) overruling his judgments.



The Speaker on Wednesday said he was not happy and described the action of the Bekwai MP as offensive, illegal and unconstitutional.



On February 22, Joe Wise dismissed a motion by the Minority to probe the government’s expenditure on COVID-19.



According to him, the Speaker, who was chairing the House before handing it over to him, ought not to have admitted the motion, hence the dismissal.



But reacting to the development the Suame lawmaker indicated it was the collective decision of the House and not just Joe Wise.



According to him, the issue was raised on the floor of parliament, and following the submissions that came from both the Minority and Majority sides, they concluded it will be premature for a committee to be set up.

This, he explained, was in order not for them to get ahead of the Public Accounts Committee, hence the dismissal.



However, Mr Mensah-Bonsu noted these were matters the House can resolve, hence there was no cause for alarm.

