Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, who is vying to become the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), will begin a nationwide tour of Ghana on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The tour has been dubbed: ‘Tour of Hope and Unity.’

The veteran politician and ex-Minister of Railways Development is beginning the tour in the Western Region where he currently serves as the Member of Parliament for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

From the Western Region, Mr. Ghartey will continue to the Western North Region.

After his tour of the Western North Region, the longest-serving Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency and former 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, will visit the Central Region.

From there he will tour the Greater Accra Region and the rest of the regions.

During the tour of the nation, Mr Ghartey is expected to continue preaching his message of unity and togetherness within the NPP.

He is also expected to re-echo his call for the building of a gentler and kind society in Ghana, as well as share his vision for the holistic socio-economic development and transformation of Ghana.

Joe Ghartey is expected to appeal to NPP executives and potential delegates to at all times put the interest of the party first, and to unite for victory 2024.