Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, has said his outfit is in talks with the Confederations of African Football [CAF] to host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ghana will engage Angola in a doubleheader next month in the Round of 3 games.

The game is expected to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium since that is the only edifice that has been approved by CAF to host international games.

However, the Baba Yara Stadium was conditionally approved for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria but is yet to meet the standard of CAF.

However, Mr Twum says the country’s football governing body is hoping CAF accepts it’s request to host Angola in Kumasi.

“Ghana Football Association [GFA] is in talks with Caf to approve Baba Yara Stadium for international games,” the Communications Director of the country’s football governing body told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“As we all know, the last time Ghana played in Kumasi was against Nigeria, we were given a temporal license which was for just a game.

“So if we still want to use the Baba Yara Stadium, we will need to apply to Caf and FIFA to certify the venue.

“As we speak, the only approved venue in Ghana that can be used for Caf and Fifa-approved games is the Cape Coast Stadium.

“But we are trying as much as possible to convince Caf so they visit, inspect and approve the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi so that it can be used for our international matches,” he added.

Ghana sits top of Group E with 4 points after two games.