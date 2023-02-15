Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan constituency, Joe Ghartey, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Dr Ato Panford, the former MP for Shama Constituency in the Western Region.

Dr Panford was MP for Shama between 2017 and 2021 and died at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) Hospital in Takoardi, after being ill for a short while.

Mr Ghartey, a presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led a team of party members to sign the Book of Condolence at Dr Panford’s residence.

The members include Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister and MP for Takoradi; Mr Samuel Ericson Abakah, MP for Shama; and constituency executives of Essikado-Ketan and Shama.

Mr Ghartey described the late former MP’s death as a shock to him and the entire Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

“I was extremely fortunate to have known him and worked with him. He was an inspiration to all.

“As a mark of respect, I have postponed my nationwide tour of ‘Hope and Unity’ which was to commence on Monday, February 13 in the Western Region to Wednesday, February 15.

“I pray for his soul and for the souls of the departed to rest in peace until the day of resurrection,” Mr Ghartey said.

Mr Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, also expressed his deepest regret on behalf of the President and Government for the sudden loss of Dr Panford, whom he first met in the 1990s.

He lauded Dr. Panford’s connection with industry in the Western Region – saying he would be remembered for his sense of dynamism in the NPP.

Mr Stephen Koomson, on behalf of the bereaved family, conveyed his gratitude to the delegation for mourning with them.

He said the family had decided to observe the one-week celebration of Dr Panford on February 24 at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church at Inchaba, in the Shama District.