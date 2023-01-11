Portugal star, Joao Felix has joined Chelsea on loan from Spanish La Liga side, Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old joins the Premier League side for the remainder of the season.

The Blues are believed to have paid an €11 million loan fee and will cover 100% of his wages.

“A skilful and stylish attacker, Joao Felix is most effective when roaming fluidly across the forward line and involving himself in the build-up play,” read a statement on the Chelsea website.

Felix seeking to the club website said, “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea will be hoping to return to winning ways on Thursday when they take on Fulham in the Premier League after suffering back-to-back defeats against Manchester City.