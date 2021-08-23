Nigeria’s Jim Ikye is paying massive attention to Ghana’s music industry and some acts have secured spots in his heart.

Jim Iyke in an interview with KSM named his favourite Ghanaian musicians; Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The actor eulogised the artistes for putting the motherland on the global map, as well as making Rap music and Dancehall attractive to the masses.

On why he loves Sarkodie, Jim Iyke noted that he has developed a bond with him, especially after they bumped into each other at a Lagos-based radio station.

During their brief meeting, they had a hearty chat, after which they exchanged contacts.

For Shatta Wale, Jim has already registered him as a result of hype he has gained on social media.

He is also known for engaging Nigerian musicians, either for collaboration or an inter-country ‘beef’.

The on-screen sweetheart, despite not remembering Stonebwoy’s name at first, described him perfectly as he heap praises on him.

Among the things he said, Jim Iyke stated he loves Stonebwoy for his wisdom.

In his words: “He is such a brilliant guy. Stonebwoy does it for me because I’ve heard Stonebwoy speak and he is so full of wisdom. I like a man that outside the box has knowledge as well.”

Watch video below: