Daughter of celebrity couple Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa has shocked fans yet again with another video.

Jidula Satekla posted a video of her Twi lessons on her Instagram page, and the app is buzzing with comments.

The Ewe descents are enlarging their coast by learning another native tongue, Twi – which is a recognised local language of Ghanaians.

In the video, she could be seen paying rapt attention as her mother takes her through the basics, including naming some parts of her body.

She taught her how to respond to the famous ‘how are you’, after which she was to point some parts of her body and name them.

The three-year-old successfully pointed out her eyes, nose, mouth, teeth and head amid cheering from her mother.

Jidula is the first of the couple’s two children. She is the only daughter.

Watch video below: