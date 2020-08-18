The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, says the free hot meal per day for final year Junior High School (JHS) pupils would be managed under the School Feeding Programme.

Speaking on Accra based rainbow radio, the Minister said the menu would include jollof, waakye, plain rice, and vegetable stew, as well as kontomire stew with an egg.

The waakye, she explained, would be served twice a week.

She added that with the schools that have already charged feeding fees, the Ministry was working with them so they would provide snacks for the pupils.

She appealed to parents to support the efforts of the government in containing the virus.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 15th national address on Sunday said he had instructed the Gender Minister to provide free one hot meal to final year pupils preparing for their Basic Education Certificate Examination.

His directive, he said, was based on the fact that some of the pupils were going hungry because they had to comply with the safety protocols.

He said: “As a result of reports I have recently received that some final year JHS pupils were going hungry, in complying with COVID-19 protocols, I have just instructed the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to begin preparations to ensure that, as from 24th August up to 18th September, all 584,000 final year JHS pupils, and 146,000 staff, both in public and private schools, be given one hot meal a day. This is to ensure full observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols.”