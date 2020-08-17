The Office of the Ga Mantse, has expressed its displeasure at the First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The Office of the Ga Mantse, in a press statement, noted that the First Lady had brought the respect and dignity of Boni King Adama Latse II into disrepute and ridicule by presenting donations to Ga Mantse, Dr Kelvin Tackie (Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru) towards the annual Homowo celebrations.

According to the Ga Dzaasetse, Nii Yaotey Oto-Ga II, of the Ga Paramount Stool, Boni King Adama Latse II is the gazetted Ga Mantse and has since October 2017, been recognised as so by the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

Read details of press release: