Sukrong Junior High School (JHS) in the Upper West Akyem District of the Eastern Region has been closed down after a mentally challenged woman attacked a male teacher.

The closure, which took effect from Friday, February 25, 2022, is until further notice for security reasons.

Speaking to Adom News‘ Kwasi Azor, a teacher, Vida Obeng revealed that the recent attack was not the first time.

For reasons not immediately known, the lady has on several occasions stormed the school to attack this teacher who was posted to the area not long ago.

She added that the uncontrollable and life-threatening situation has imposed fear and panic on both teaching staff and pupils in the school, which needs immediate attention from authorities in the District.

Miss Obeng noted that to avoid any casualty the teacher asked the primary pupils to go home on Friday morning after the incident which left scores in fear.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive, Eugene Sackey, said the issue has gotten to his attention and as Chairman of the District Security Council, he assures teachers of Sukrong of adequate security in and around the school.