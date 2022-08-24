A 19-year-old driver’s mate has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Asamankese Circuit Court for causing harm.

The convict, Raymond Abbey, caused harm to Peter Otabil, the complainant, after suspecting him of having an amorous relationship with his girlfriend.

When he and Doris Sackey, his girlfriend, were put before the court presided by Abass Abubakari Adams, he pleaded guilty to causing harm contrary to section 69 of the criminal offenses Act 1960(Act 29).

Doris Sackey was, however, discharged after the court established her innocence.

The fact of the case as presented by the prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Owusu, was that the complainant, Peter Otabil and the accused persons were all residents of Nyanoa in the Upper West Akyem District.

He told the court that the convict, who has a child with Doris Sackey, had suspected Otabil of having sexual affairs with her after accusing him of charging her mobile phone for her too often.

The Prosecutor said on May 31, the convict returned to Nyanoa from Accra with a machete, and asked Doris to invite the complainant to charge her phone.

He explained that when Otabil reached their house, the convict who had hidden in an obscure place in their room inflicted machete wounds on him.

The complainant, the prosecutor said, was issued with a medical form after he lodged a complaint with the police which led to his arrest and prosecution.